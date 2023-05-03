NSW Government Calls For SCG Precinct Major-Event Cap To Be Lifted

The NSW State Government has directed Venues NSW to seek regulatory approval to lift the SCG Precinct concert ban to 20 major shows per year.

Currently, only four major events are permitted to be held at the SCG precinct and the Sydney Football Stadium.

The cap came after a Rolling Stones concert held over 30 years ago at the precinct resulted in noise complaints from residents near Moore Park.

The government said it was time to remove the four-event cap, with the state unable to host international artists including the Foo Fighters, Bon Jovi, Billy Joel and potentially Beyonce when she announces her Australia tour.

At a time where NSW continues to recover from the effects of Covid-19, Premier Chris Minns said it was time to remove the cap.

“Sydney is a global city and we should be able to host global acts from around the world,” he said in a statement.

“The cap means NSW is missing out on millions of dollars a year in economic activity, and the tourism and jobs it brings with it."

It’s estimated each international artist brings in $5 to $7.5 million per show for economic benefit into the NSW economy, as well as supporting thousands of jobs.

The cap has also resulted in a reduction of important major cultural events, with events such as the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras after party forced to shift to a smaller venue.

“We need to utilise our entertainment venues to their fullest potential and show to the rest of Australia and the world, that NSW is now open for business,” said Mr Minns.

“In lifting this concert cap to 20 per year, we could bring in an additional $1.3 billion for NSW businesses over the lifetime of the stadium.

