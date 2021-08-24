NSW Government Eliminates Blanket Ban On Pets In Strata

As of August 25, the NSW Government will enforce new laws stopping blanket bans on animals in strata.

The news follows an in-depth review of the Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 and the consideration of public opinion.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region's breaking news as it hits.

According to Minister for Better Regulation Kevin Anderson, the results of the review reflect similar beliefs on the matter throughout the greater community.

“A lot has changed since the Act commenced in 2015, including a huge shift to apartment living as more and more people in NSW are choosing to buy and rent in higher density areas,” he said.



“On top of that, research tells us that Australia has one of the highest rates of pet ownership in the world, with 61 per cent of households including a pet in their family, and 91 per cent of households owning a pet at some point in their lives.



“Following extensive feedback from the community we have implemented fair and sensible regulations that prevent schemes from introducing blanket bans on keeping pets in apartments, while ensuring owners corporations can refuse pets where they unreasonably impact other residents.”

Coming into effect from August 25, owners corporations will have a small list of reasons to refuse an owner from having an animal or to remove an animal from a strata scheme including menacing behaviour, damage of common property, persistent noise or odour.

Under the new changes, owners corporations will have permission to apply their own conditions to by-laws surrounding the management of pets in strata such as where pets must be under supervision and where they are permitted to enter the building.

This is a huge win for pet owners, particularly at a time when the need for companionship is at an all-time high.

“As a dog owner myself I understand how important pets are for families in this state, and their companionship cannot be understated, particularly during the current pandemic,” Mr Anderson said

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.