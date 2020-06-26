NSW Government Jobs Moving to Coffs Harbour

An office for the newly created Department of Regional NSW will be established in Coffs Harbour, bringing up to 100 new jobs to the region and putting regional communities at the forefront of government decision making.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said this will be one of four new offices for the Department, with offices also established in Queanbeyan, Armidale and Dubbo creating hundreds of jobs for regional communities.

“People in regional NSW face unique challenges that vary from town to town which is why the NSW Government established the Department of Regional NSW, to put our communities front and centre,” Mr Singh said.

“More than three quarters of the Department’s staff are already based in the regions and establishing a base in Coffs Harbour is a further commitment to having people living in the areas they’re supporting, while providing jobs for our region.

“We will have staff who understand the issues affecting towns like Coffs Harbour and know the local challenges and benefits of regional life and they will be in a position to help deliver the support, infrastructure and programs that communities like ours need.”

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said this is great news for regional NSW and for Coffs Harbour locals, with new job opportunities set to become available.

“Regional NSW has seen drought, bushfires and COVID-19 bring communities to their knees and I am determined to see this government provide better representation to make sure we get the services we deserve,” Mr Barilaro said.

“We want more jobs and opportunities in the regions, and what better way than to have a regionally focused NSW Government Department located in the very regions we serve. Our regions are filled with talented, innovative, resilient and accomplished people and I am confident the people of Coffs Harbour will work alongside their communities for the benefit of all of regional NSW.”

Deputy Leader of the NSW Nationals Paul Toole said establishing regional offices for the Department is a massive win for the bush.

“This is about creating jobs in the regions that are focused on driving better outcomes for the regions,” Mr Toole said.

“It is imperative that the people making decisions about regional communities live in regional communities, and these offices will contain a dedicated workforce who are determined to work for the needs of regional NSW.”