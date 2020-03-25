NSW Government Launches COVID19 Hotline
13 77 88
The state government has set up a hotline for advice and support on non-health related COVID-19 issues.
It'll be available 24/7 and Service NSW will recruit 1000 workers to fill a mixture of full-time, part-time and casual roles.
The number to call is 13 77 88.
Meanwhile as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise a strict new measure has been brought in stopping passengers from getting off cruise ships.
Premier Gladys Berejiklian warning we might need to step up restrictions further.
