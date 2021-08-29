NSW Government Launching A New Vaccine Campaign Today

The New South Wales government has launched a new ad campaign encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

The 'Let's Do This' campaign will launch today and aims to hit the 70 to 80 per cent vaccination rate by targeting people who are yet to receive the jab or who might not be sure about it.

The new campaign focuses on the positives of getting the vaccine, showing Aussies enjoying themselves and life getting back to normal.

Minister for Digital and Customer Service Victor Dominello said what the ad aims to do.

"This ad hopes to capture what we're working towards and how vitally important vaccinations are in that recovery," he said.

The ad is the opposite of the federal government's vaccination campaign released in July, showing people on ventilators struggling to breathe.

There have been over 6 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in New South Wales so far.

