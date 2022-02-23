NSW Government Offer Half Price Fares Following Train Dispute

As a result of the recent train debacle - which left thousands of Sydney commuters stranded without transport - the state government has offered compensation.

Train fares across the city will be slashed by half over the next month, as the NSW Government's way of apologising for the rail dramas.

National cabinet has agreed to the move, which will also include free rides on weekend trips.

A bitter feud between the NSW rail union and the state government caused the chaos earlier in the week.

Transport Minister David Elliott said he wasn't made aware of the network closing this past Monday, which occurred around 4am. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet was only made aware of the shutdown at 5:30am.

Discussions with the Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) led to a shutdown of the Greater Sydney services, after the state government applied a Fair Work Commission case over murmurs of a workforce protest.

The RTBU maintained that the strike action would not have affected the network's timetable drivers, creating havoc over the establishment of the situation.

As it stands, train services remain at a reduced capacity.

"Services may be less frequent and trips may take longer than usual," Sydney Trains tweeted.

"A limited amount of buses have also been arranged. Please limit travel where possible and use alternative modes of transport."

The full weekday schedule is set to return this coming Monday.

