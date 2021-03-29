NSW Government’s Action Plan For Coffs Harbour Supports CBD as Cultural & Civic Hub

Council applauds the final Coffs Harbour Regional City Action Plan as it reinforces the many strategic opportunities for Coffs Harbour as a regional city.

Mayor Denise Knight said there has been so much hard work put in by the State Government on this Plan since 2018.

"The Coffs Harbour Plan is the first one to be finalised in the State and the vision is brilliant. I applaud everyone who has been involved including members of the community who worked hard on their submissions to help ensure the content reflects community views".

Screenwave International Film Festival Co-Director Dave Horsley said it's with great joy to see the reintroduction of Arts, Culture, and Creative Industries into the Plan.

"This is a priority in our community and will attract and create additional jobs, funding, festivals, performances, and artists for our beautiful region well into the future.

"When the draft Regional City Action Plan was released, it was plain to see Arts, Culture, and Creative Industries was omitted. When we realised this our local creative industry workers pulled together and campaigned for creativity - from jobs, to liveability, to vibrancy - to be added as a priority for the community. We know that the Coffs Harbour community deeply values the arts, and that we have a rapidly growing creative industries locally - future proof jobs with solid community benefits."

Councillor Knight said she is especially pleased to see that the Plan recognises the city centre is critical to Coffs Harbour’s success as a regional city.

"It supports its role as a civic and cultural hub - a community gathering place offering arts and culture and a place that will host a significant share of the city’s jobs and businesses, as well as opportunities for learning and collaborating and professional and civic services for the larger regional catchment.

“Now the weather has eased I look forward to formally marking this point in time and launching it alongside the Local Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh and other key figures, State and Federal. Critical to the success of the Plan are the various Collaboration Opportunities listed with State Agencies and others.

“My particular favourite is Collaboration Opportunity Number 1 where it states Council with advice from stakeholders will cluster major arts and cultural infrastructure in the city centre to bring life to the city and make better use of public transport, taxi services, parking and ancillary services like cafes and restaurants.

Triple M have contacted Gurmesh Singh’s office to find out when the plan will be officially launched, and are awaiting a response with a date set.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL PLAN