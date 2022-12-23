NSW Government Sets New Emissions Cuts Target

The New South Wales government will slash greenhouse emissions by 70 per cent by 2035.

Treasurer Matt Kean said the target will help the state become leaders of the low-carbon economy.

Kean said a plan on climate change will benefit future generations.

"There is no bigger fight that we as a nation must face, than the fight against climate change," he said.

"Many communities across the country have spent the last few years choking on the dust of drought, or on the smoke of bushfires.

"Now, many of those same communities have seen their homes and businesses inundated with one-in-a-thousand-year floods, three times in the space of nine months.

"As any of those families who have lost their homes to fire or food, or their livelihoods to drought will tell you, this fight is one that we cannot afford to lose."

Kean said the plan would help attract billions in private investment, and support 13,000 jobs for both regional and metro NSW.

"NSW can be a first mover attracting international capital, industry and talent, if it seizes its opportunity to be the engine room of the low carbon global economy," he said.

"We need to reduce our reliance on energy sources that can be taken hostage by authoritarian regimes.

"By switching to locally made renewable energy, we can not only build a cleaner future, we can also protect our energy security."

It comes as the government ramps up investments into renewable energy infrastructure.

Stay up to date with the latest headlines from around the country with LiSTNR's National Briefing: