NSW Government To Trial 'Digital Opal Cards' For All Modes Of Transport Including Taxis & Uber Services

The NSW Government are set to trial 'digital opal cards' in 2020 which can apparently be used for all modes of transport.

This includes regular train, bus, ferry and light rail services, AND according to the report, will also included Taxi and Uber services.

It's part of the Government's vision to move to a subscription style system like Netflix or Kayo Sports.

"In the not too distant future, I envisage a subscription style transport service where people use their Digital Opal cards to pay for a subscription service for transport – like Netflix," Mr Constance said.

"The digital Opal will be used to pay a nominal fee each week or month for unlimited access to all public and private public transport providers."

The trial will only cater for adult Opal cards and not concession holders.