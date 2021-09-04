NSW Has Recorded 1533 New Local Covid-19 Cases

NSW has reported 1533 locally acquired Covid-19 cases to 8PM yesterday and one overseas acquired case from 131,174 tests.

This is up from 1500 covid-19 cases recorded yesterday.

Of the 1533 new cases, four more deaths were reported to 8PM last night including a western Sydney man in his 60’s who passed away in his home, a south-western Sydney woman in her 80’s, a man in his 50’s and a man in his 70’s.

None of the four people were vaccinated.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nations breaking news as it hits.

There are currently 11,000 people with Covid-19 being cared for across NSW, 90 percent of whom are at home or in health accommodation.

There are 1041 Covid-19 cases in hospitals, 173 people in ICU, 62 people are currently on ventilation.

Minister for Health Brad Hazzard confirmed that of the 173 people in ICU, 137 are unvaccinated, 27 have received the first dose while seven are fully vaccinated.

“I want to stress the importance of vaccination yet again,” he said.

A majority of cases are located in south-west Sydney, western NSW health district have reported 38 new cases bringing the total to 759, far-west Sydney has reported nine new cases bringing the total to 107, 15 have been found in Hunter New England bring that total to 218, while the Central Coast has reported 15 bring their total to 93.

Approximately 70 percent of cases are under the age of 40

As the number of Covid-19 cases continue to rise, NSW residents are being vaccinated at a higher rate with 130,000 vaccinations administered yesterday.

There are now 72 percent of eligible people over the age of 18 now vaccinated with their first dose while 40 percent are fully vaccinated.

Fragments of the virus have also been detected in sewage in Tamworth, Glen Innes, Port Stephens and Kempsey.

Health officials have organised a ‘Super Sunday Vaccination Blitz’ tomorrow, where emergency services from the LGA’s of concern can get vaccinated.

Hospital, health care and aged care workers will also be eligible for vaccination suring the vaccination blitz.

Vaccination hubs will be located at Sydney Olympic Park, Bankstown, Macquarie Fields and Prairiewood.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.