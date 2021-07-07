NSW HEALTH And St Joseph’s College Face Backlash After Administering COVID 19 Vaccine To 163 Year 12 Students

NSW HEALTH and St Joseph’s College are facing plenty of backlash after revelations on Tuesday that 163 Year 12 students at the school received the Pfizer vaccine.





Back in May, the prestigious high school located on Sydney's North Shore requested the vaccine for their students, which NSW Health says they approved on the basis of the school’s remote, regional and Indigenous communities.

Aboriginal people aged 16 - 49 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, as they are at significant risk of developing serious disease from the virus.

NSW Health has admitted they made an “error” when 163 of the 200 Year 12 students at the college were given the vaccine. According to reports, only 4% of all students at St Joseph’s College are Indigenous.

The news is a slap in the face to the state’s public health system with the vaccine officially rolled out to the most vulnerable groups including Indigenous people, healthcare and frontline workers.

NSW Teachers Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos has slammed the news.

“It’s an insult to everyone that’s waiting to be vaccinated. We still haven’t rolled out the vaccination fully in aged-care homes and we learn of this. We’re trying to get front-line workers vaccinated and we learn of this. This is outrageous.”

