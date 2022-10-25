NSW Health Minister Brad Hazard To Retire From Politics

New South Wales health Minister Brad Hazzard has revealed that he is set to retire from politics at the next election.

Hazzard made the announcement on Monday evening saying it is time for a “new beginning”.

The 71-year-old said it is time for a “new beginning” after a political career that has spanned over three decades.

During his announcement Hazzard said that his role as NSW Health Minister had brought him through the “best of times and worst of times” in reference to his time fronting the media during the Covid pandemic.

"The worst of times came with COVID-19. When the pandemic began, we were bracing for an expected 25,000 deaths in NSW in the first year," he said.

"There were many anguished nights. What followed was a gruelling and a deeply upsetting time where rapid decisions had to be made to try and keep 8.5 million people safe from the virus."

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet commended Hazzard on his lengthy and impressive political career.

"He got into political life to make a difference and he delivered – with the lives of many in NSW better off thanks to his extensive service," he said.

"It is a testament to Brad's dedication that, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit our shores, he answered the call, applying his energy and experience to guide our state through a 1 in 100-year global pandemic, supporting our strong health and economic response to COVID-19.

"I completely understand that after more than 30 years of high-profile public service, now is the right time for Brad to focus on his family, friends and his health and wellbeing."

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.