NSW Health To Increase Testing In Newly Announced "Hot Spots" Around Sydney

NSW Health have announced that they are increasing testing in a number of Sydney suburbs due to multiple cases of community transmission without an obvious source.

Those living in the following "hot spots" are being urged to get tested if they are feeling unwell with a cough or fever: Penrith, Inner west, Liverpool, Randwick, Waverley, Woollahra, Blacktown, Cumberland, Westmead, Ryde, Manning and Lake Macquarie.

That isn't grounds for panic, though, says Channel 7's Chris Reason.

An upgrade to testing isn't the only change we'll see this week either. Temperature testing is becoming more common in places like pharmacies as the country rallies to identify more cases.

Triple M Staff

14 April 2020

Triple M Staff

