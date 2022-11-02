NSW Leaders Push For Meeting With Prime Minister Over Rehoming Of ISIS Families

A number of Sydney leaders are demanding an audience with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after hearing several ISIS families had been resettled across several Western Sydney neighbourhoods without first consulting the community.

Several state MPs and other community leaders have come together to condemn the Prime Minister’s decision to rehome 60 women and children who were living under Islamic State rule in Syria and Iraq.

State Labor MP for Fairfield Guy Zangari told the Daily Telegraph that the community should have been involved in the decision making process.

“I’m not going to sugar coat it, I am just reflecting the concerns of my community. As a Labor Party MP, I would expect that my local federal member and the government would consult with me and my community,” he said.

Prime Minister Albanese is also accused of attempting to repatriate 16 women and 42 children in secret.

At least four women and 13 children are believed to have arrived in Sydney on Saturday after being removed from detention camps in Northern Syria.

It was recently revealed that the federal Government failed to ensure with the state government that the women and their children did not pose a direct risk to the community which is largely made up of Syrian refugees who had escaped the ISIS regime.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Home Affairs Minister Claire O’Neill are still yet to respond to the complaints.



