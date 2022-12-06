NSW Leads The Way In Renewable Exports Race

New South Wales is leading the way in the renewable exports race – with a report by the WWF identifying the state has increased its score by +12 over the last year.

Since last year’s Scorecard was released, the state’s government has led the way across six of the 11 categories of the Scorecard due to a range of new policy commitments including the release of First Nations guidelines for major energy projects.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The New South Wales Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Of the 11 categories, NSW leads the way in: Renewable Energy Zones and Transmission, Renewable Energy Industrial Precincts, Developing a Renewable Hydrogen Industry, Ensuring Equitable Benefits of the Energy Transition, Growing Demand for Renewable Energy and Exports and Investment in Renewable Energy Initiatives.

In contrast, the state was ranked as “Must Shine Brighter” in Mitigating the Impacts – currently scoring only one point so far of its goal of five.

WFF’s report said New South Wales had moved into the leader positions “thanks to a range of policy measures”.

These measures include expediting transmission and energy storage projects and supporting policy to ensure the benefits of the transition are felt across the First Nations communities with the release of the First Nations guidelines for major energy projects.

The Tasmanian, Queensland and South Australian governments’ efforts are followed close behind, adding a further eight, 16 and nine points respectively.

Meanwhile, the Australian Government saw a +26 point ride – the biggest jump on any government however it sits equal fourth with Victoria (59) for its current score.

The full report can be viewed on the WFF website.

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear is on the LiSTNR app now.