NSW Liberal VS Labor Election Promises In Under 10 Minutes

Voters in New South Wales will go to the polls in the biggest state election in the country, which is due to be held this Saturday, 25 March.

In this bonus episode of THIS ARVO IN SYDNEY, host Sacha Barbour Gatt looks at the two major parties, breaking them down into five key topics: cost of living, kids and education, the environment, nightlife and health.

In this ultimate guide to the 2023 NSW election, you can know what the Labor and Liberal party promise to do, if elected.

Health

Liberal

The government promised to add 10,000 job opportunities for health workers over the next four years.

The government will invest $11.9 billion to build new and upgraded hospitals. They also promised to spend another $ 1.7 billion over four years to recruit almost 2,000 extra paramedics and add 30 more new ambulance stations.

Investing another $7 million for future research into cancers of the female reproductive system.

Support services are available over the phone for women and families who experience miscarriage, pregnancy loss and stillbirth.

Labor

The government will enforce a minimum number of nurses and midwives per shift in the state’s hospitals.

The government also promised to employ 1,200 nurses and midwives over four years and another 500 paramedics in regional NSW.

Build 600 new hospitals in Western Sydney, and increase the capacity at Blacktown and Mt Druitt hospitals.

The government will invest $70 million to build three new helicopter ambulances.

Education

Liberal

The government will build hundreds of new and upgraded schools with $8.6 billion over the next four years. They also promised to establish 500 new preschools, with 97 in Western Sydney and over 350 in NSW regional areas.

Offer around 15,000 teachers with permanent positions during 2023.

Employ 600 high-achieving teachers in public schools, and $253 million boost for intensive learning support tutoring scheme.

Labor

Reducing workloads for teachers and adding another 10,000 casual teachers to permanent positions.

The government promised to establish a permanent literacy and numeracy tutoring program.

Mobile phones will be banned across NSW public high schools to reduce cyberbullying.

If you are interested and want to know about what each party has promised for the 2023 NSW election, particularly with regards to cost of living, the environment, nightlife, take a listen:

