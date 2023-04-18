NSW Lights Will Stay On Despite Liddell Closure

Experts say the grid will be able to handle the increased demand for electricity when Liddell Power Station officially closes next week.

It was announced in 2017 the station, owned my AGL Energy, would be closing down for good – allowing at least six years to find alternatives to power homes and businesses across New South Wales.

Grattan Institute’s Alison Reeve told the ABC the transition has been “well planned for”.

“We’ve known about this for about eight years, it’s been well planned for and been a staged closure,” she said.

“There have been new generations that’s come into the system to replace the generation that’s leaving with Liddell, and the other services that Liddell has been providing like system stability can be picked up by the other stations.”

The Australian Energy Market Operator is not predicting any supply shortfalls for the coming months following Liddell’s closure.

Statistics from WattClarity posted in an explainer by Climate Council found in 2022 found Liddell had decreased its energy production to 6.8TWh.

To accommodate, wind energy had created 6.1TWh; utility solar 5.0TWh; and small-scale PV 5.9TWh.

