NSW Man Caught Attempting To Swim Into QLD

An 80-year-old man has been caught on Point Danger attempting to swim into Queensland from New South Wales.

A NSW man who attempted to cross the border by swimming from NSW to QLD has been hospitalised after washing up on jagged rocks.

The 80-year-old Sydney man was staying in Tweed Heads when he tried to enter Queensland via the water from Point Danger.

A passer-by found the man covered in blood on Froggy’s beach in between Point Danger and Rainbow Bay early this morning.

The man was found around 5AM this morning and was transported to hospital by emergency services.

The man was immediately transported to Tweed Heads Hospital to be treated for lacerations to his legs and arms.

The man is now in stable condition.

It is believed the man was attempting to evade border restrictions by swimming across state lines into Queensland.

