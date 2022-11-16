NSW Man Charged Over Fatal Buggy Accident On Hamilton Island

The husband of a 29-year-old woman killed in a horror golf buggy accident earlier in the year has been charged over her death.

Sydney couple Robbie and Marina Morgan were on Hamilton Island for their honeymoon only 10 days after their wedding when they became involved in a buggy accident.

Mr Morgan was believed to have been making a U-turn on June 20 before the buggy rolled inflicting critical injuries on Mrs Morgan.

Despite lifesaving efforts from emergency services, Mrs Morgan passed away at the scene.

Following an intensive investigation into her tragic death, police have charged 30-year-old Mr Morgan with driving without due care and attention causing death, wearing of approved seatbelt by passenger, wearing of approved seatbelt by driver and using a mobile phone.

Hamilton Island is only 5km from long and 3.5km wide which is why most visitors opt to travel around the island on buggies.

Mr Morgan is set to face the Proserpine Magistrates Court on December 5.

