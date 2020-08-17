NSW Man Who Saved Wife From Great White Attack By Punching Shark Repeatedly Recalls The Terrifying Scene

Chantelle Doyle, 35, was surfing at Shelley Beach in Port Macquarie when she was bitten on her right leg by a great white shark on Saturday morning.

Her husband, Mark Rapley, heroically saved her life by repeatedly punching the shark until it let go.

He described his reaction to 9 News, stating:

"You see the mother of your child, your support, everything you are, you just react. Get off that calf, that's all I could think, just get off. I was trying to leverage punches down onto it. It feels like you're punching a brick wall, like it's hard."

Following the attack, a seriously injured Chantelle had to get back on her board and paddle the 50m back to shore alongside her husband and a group of locals, who used her leg rope as a tourniquet to slow the loss of blood.

Triple M's Strawny found out more about the incident from Port Macquarie head lifeguard, James, who was present at the scene.

James described what he saw, commending the other surfers who supported Chantelle from the moment of the attack until she was secured in the ambulance.

"They did everything right, everything they could... to make sure she remained alive."

Hear the interview below:

