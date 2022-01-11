NSW Marks Deadliest Day Of The Pandemic Ahead Of Anticipated Surge

New South Wales cases swell with 34,795 new infections detected on Wednesday, and sadly 21 Covid-related deaths.

The rapid surge in cases, up 8925 infections in a single day, are still not a true indication of numbers as they only reflect positive PCR tests.

Wednesday's recorded Covid-death toll also marks NSW’s deadliest day of the pandemic, surpassing Monday's 18 recorded deaths.

There are currently 2242 people in hospital with Covid, while 175 of those are in ICU.

Furthermore, the surge in hospitalisations continues to jump by 56 overnight. up from 2186 on Tuesday.

The latest cases were detected from 134,411 PCR tests processed on the previous day, as people gear up to shifting to rapid antigen (RAT) testing.

NSW hope to move to a duel reporting system, including RATs from today, with people told to log their results through the Service NSW app.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph are reporting that RAT kits could be provided to school children, while a Dine & Discover-style voucher to access rapid antigen tests at pharmacies.

It’s suggested the Premier is in the throes of planning economic support packages in a bid to cushion the blow of the Omicron outbreak.

“We are in a transition period and that creates inconveniences, challenges, and requires patience and an effort once again,” Premier Dominic Perrottet informed the Telegraph.

“Every single time with every single outbreak, NSW, through the efforts of our people, has managed it and come out of it stronger.” - Premier Perrottet

Meantime, Health Minister Brad Hazzard is anticipating cases will surge by the end of the week, ahead of mandated RAT result reporting through the Service NSW app.

“If we get a substantial number of people lodging their details as they catch it [on Wednesday], then that should show up on Thursday or Friday,” Mr Hazzard told the Herald.

More to come.

