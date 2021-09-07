NSW Notch 1220 COVID Cases Amid Ambitious 90 Per Cent Vaccination Targets

NSW reported 1220 new local COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with eight deaths.

The most recent COVID related deaths include six unvaccinated people - a man in his 50s, two women and a man in their 70s, a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s.

The New South Wales Briefing: Plans to re-open pubs in some Sydney suburbs within weeks

High praise from Premier Gladys Berejiklian was given to rising vaccination rates, with some areas of western Sydney recording 85 per cent of people having received their first dose.

However, when pressed on where the vaccination certificate pilot program will be launched; the Premier said they were waiting for "health advice" to determine the specifics.

"We'll get advice from health as to where the best locations are for that… I'll sure there will be a variant variety of locations to make sure we get it right," - Premier Gladys Berejiklian

Meanwhile, chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant has warned vaccination rates in older people are still too low.

“It’s critical you get vaccinated: you’re most at risk of having hospitalisation and death associated with COVID,” Dr Chant warned.

“So please, can I just ask everyone to reach out to their loved ones, check they’ve got a vaccine appointment and get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Dr Chant said revealed that current areas of concern include Guildford, Auburn, Merrylands, Greenacre, Bankstown, Punchbowl, Dubbo and Granville.

“I [also] want to call out the Central Coast. We’re seeing a number of cases increase in the Central Coast, so please come out and get tested.” - Dr Kerry Chant

There are currently 192 cases in intensive care, with 75 requiring ventilation.

