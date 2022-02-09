NSW Nurses Vote To Strike Amid Difficult Working Conditions

Sydney's hospitals will be without a large portion of its nurses on February 15, as a vote passed to go on strike amid workplace issues.

It'll be the first nurse strike in almost a decade, Brett Holmes from NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association says there's various problems which must be adhered to.

"They are standing up to tell the government that they need to deliver hope for the future around staffing and a commitment to nurse to patient ratios on every shift," Holmes said.

The large-scale strike -which was put to a vote- is a dispute on conditions relating to staffing ratios, pay and working conditions.

"They are desperate to tell the NSW Government that we need a better health system, we need a health system where there are enough nurses and midwives on every shift to look after the patients in their care," Holmes added.

“We can’t return to pre-COVID-19 staffing levels when we were already in crisis.”

The industrial action will be held in the CBD, Newcastle, Coffs Harbour, Bathurst, Bega, Lismore and Tamworth.

Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital staff are considering a full day strike as leaders of the central rally.

It comes as the state is on high alert for rising case numbers, amid public health restrictions which were extended until the end of February.

