NSW Opposition Promises To Make Sydney Harbour NYE Fireworks Free

The NSW opposition has promised to make the New Year’s Eve fireworks around the harbour for free if elected at March’s state election.

Over 45,000 people have been forced to pay for tickets for this year’s spectacular, with some forking out up to $600 for tickets.

Opposition leader Chris Minns has vowed if elected, all fees for tickets at public vantage points will be for free from next year – saving families hundreds of dollars.

“We have the most beautiful harbour and the most beautiful city, and every person should be able to enjoy it - for free,” he said.

“That’s what Labor will do if we are elected.

"No matter where you watch the fireworks around our harbour, it will be free."

Labor’s plans will still involve a ticketing process, purely for crowd control and safety purposes, but will come with no cost.

Fees have been imposed in the past by councils to help fees clean-up costs as well as crowd control.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet called the pledge "embarrassing", claiming there were plenty of free vantage points around the harbour.

"If that's their big election policy, I mean it's bread and circuses," he said.

"More than half the ticketed arrangements around the harbour are free plus all the other vantage points."

