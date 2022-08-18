NSW Opposition Says Taxpayers Deserve Transparency On Cost To Keep NRL Grand Final

New South Wales taxpayers should be informed of how much it cost to keep the NRL Grand Final in Sydney this year, the Opposition says.

Yesterday, the NRL announced Sydney’s Accor Stadium would host the decider on October 2 but has ceased its original deal which would have saw the city host the big dance until 2042.

Labor's John Graham said he welcomed the news of the grand final remaining in Sydney, but transparency was needed.

"Taxpayers deserve to know what they've had to pay for it and the government needs to come clean with the details of this deal," he said.

"It would be a real outrage to have this kept behind closed doors, we should know what has actually been agreed, and what this means for stadiums, for football fans and for taxpayers."

NSW’s government will not disclose how much the investment cost, but Minister for Sport Alister Henskens said it was a relief the grand final would stay in Sydney this year.

In a blow to NSW, NRL boss Peter V’landys has confirmed from 2023, the host city of the grand final will be determined through a bidding system – like that to decide where America’s Super Bowl will be played.

The highest bidding state will be awarded the grand final, meaning states like Queensland – which almost won the right to host this year’s grand final – could have its chance in the future.

Queensland was tipped to host this year’s NRL grand final, following the NSW government pulling the pin on an $800 million suburban stadium funding deal, diverting funds to flood and COVID-19 recovery.

“After extensive negotiations we have made a decision and that is to hold the game in Sydney this year,” V’landys said.

“It has been a hard decision because the Queensland Premier has been fantastic to deal with.

“I should point out the NSW government has succeeded this year, but this is only for one year, negotiations will recommence for future grand finals … it opens the door for a Super Bowl-style concept and whoever can give us the best deal.

“Unfortunately the NSW government hasn’t agreed on funding for the stadiums and community assets. This is only a one-year deal and from next year on, the NRL grand final is on the table.

“We have four clubs in Queensland and if you look at it pro-rata, Queensland should get the NRL grand final one in four years.”

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the state offered more money than ever to retain the grand final this year.

“We put a very fair and reasonable offer to the NRL in relation to keeping the grand final,” Perrottet said.

“The grand final has always been in NSW except for last year during Covid. Ultimately I have to make decisions in the best interests of NSW.

“We have gone through a very difficult time in our state over the last four years with bush fires, droughts, floods and the pandemic.”

