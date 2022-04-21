NSW Paramedics Accelerate Industrial Action Amid Health Crisis

NSW paramedics are escalating industrial action in search of better work conditions, which include improved pay and allocated allocated.

In a request ahead of next month's state budget, the ambulance union say there's concerns more staff will be lost if current conditions plateau.

Australian Paramedics Association NSW assistant secretary Alan O’Riordan said the government must act on the unsustainable workplace treatment.

"If the government fails to meaningfully invest in a safer, fairer workplace, they’ll be staring down the barrel of a mass exodus of highly skilled and qualified workers," he said.

A members survey this month found that 87% of frontline workers miss over half their standard breaks.

The survey also found that 80% of staffers outlined they were unable to drive home safely after a shift.

O'Riordan said there needs to be a statewide focus applied to health workers ahead of the June budget.

"We’re fighting for a better service, for ourselves and our communities," he said.

"Our demands aren’t going to go away."

The acceleration of industrial action comes after a failed government agreement of demands set by the union, requesting a wage increase and staff employment program.

The paramedics association say exhaustion is at an all-time high, contributing to spiralling trend in work morale.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.