NSW Parliament Postponed To Mourn Loss Of Queen Elizabeth II

New South Wales Parliament is set to be postponed in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death on Friday morning.

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet is moving to have parliament postponed by one week.

The move follows advice from the Federal Government as the country mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II following her 70-year reign.

Parliament is now scheduled for September 20.

Premier Perrottet issued a heartfelt tribute to the late Queen on behalf of New South Wales.

“Today we reflect on the remarkable life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” - Dominic Perrottet

“Queen Elizabeth II went on to become the longest-reigning British monarch, Australian sovereign and leader of the Commonwealth of Nations, which she navigated for seven decades - with dignity, courage and commitment.

“Her Late Majesty will forever be connected to pivotal moments in our State’s history.



“She officially opened the Parliament of New South Wales in 1954, Sydney Opera House in 1973, Parramatta Stadium in 1986, and Darling Harbour in 1988.

“While we mourn her passing, it is the occasion for the people of NSW to offer thanks for a lifetime of public duty to the Crown, the Commonwealth, and to millions of people across the globe.”

The late Queen was honoured state-wide with the bells of the GPO clocktower, Town Hall and St Andrews rung every 10 seconds for every year of the Queen’s life, with flags flying at half-mast for a mourning period of 10 days.

The sails of the Sydney Opera House are also set to be illuminated on Friday night in honour of Queen Elizabeth’s historic reign.

The sails will be illuminated for two days from 7:30PM on Friday night and 6:30PM on Saturday night.

