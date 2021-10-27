NSW Passes Law To Prevent People From Using Fake Vaccination Passports

New South Wales have introduced a new law that will prevent people from utilising fake vaccination passports.

The NSW government has introduced a law that will stop anti-vaxxers from claiming to have been fully vaccinated in order to access certain freedoms.

The new law was passed after being signed by Health Minister Brad Hazzard overnight.

This now makes it illegal for a person to lie about their vaccination status.

The new public health order says, “A person must not provide, display or produce to another person information or evidence, including vaccination evidence, purporting to show the person is a fully vaccinated person, unless the information or evidence is true and accurate.”

NSW police have not yet revealed what the penalty for breaching this new public health order will be, however, the current maximum fine for the breach of a public health order is $11,000- or six-months jail.

At the current time, NSW police are authorised to issue on the spot fines of $1000 for the breach of a public health order and $5000 for failing to answer the questions of a contact tracer or for failing to comply with self-isolation instructions.

Current freedoms currently exclude people who are not fully vaccinated from participating in a multitude of activities.

These restrictions mean unvaccinated people will be forced to live under lockdown restrictions until at least December 1.

The new law comes after it was revealed vaccination passports could easily be forged.

