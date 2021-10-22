NSW Plot To Take F1 Australian Grand Prix From Melbourne

Melbourne's Grand Prix faces a bidding war as the New South Wales state government are keen to bid for the race rights when the contract with Albert Park expires after 2025.

Sydney's stealthy plot twist has been reported by Channel 7 who venture that “sensitive high-level talks” are in full throttle mode within the NSW Perrottet government to gauge their chances of hosting the nation’s largest racing event.

“As we push through the pandemic, we are working to make sure Sydney and NSW continue to shine, businesses stay in business and people return to our amazing Harbour City to support the rebounding economy,” Premier Dominic Perrottet said.

The pitch has been likened to a Monaco-style street race along the Sydney Harbour, according to the report, but safety concerns on crossing the bridge, have apparently ruled that option out.

Not their first shot at taking the race, in 2010 the then NSW premier Kristina Keneally delivered a pitch to see the race run at Homebush, potentially at night.

Sydney again in 2015, under the guardianship of then-NSW premier Mike Baird put aside a kitty of $180 million to take on the contract from 2021.

Meantime, Melbourne, who have put metal to the pedal since 1996, took the mantle from Adelaide where the first F1 Australian Grand Prix was held in 1985.

With all the drama of a Broadway show the 2020 race was pulled with two hours to spare before the final practice due to the coronavirus pandemic, while 2021 was cancelled all together, along with Formula One Grand Prix's in Japan, Singapore and Canada.

South Australia put its hand up to host for the 2021 F1 race amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, with Premier Marshall spruiking The Bend Motorsport Park east of Adelaide as the perfect venue to host the event.

Meanwhile, the Albert Park track has been reconfigured for 2022, with the Aussie classic scheduled later in the national circuit for April 10.

Melbourne Grand Prix boss Andrew Westacott told News Corp he is determined to keep the race in Victoria.

“I’m confident that we’ve got such a strong relationship with Formula One that we will work on behalf of government to extend that contract. For the time being we are focusing on April 10.”

“We are happening next year, and it will continue to happen. Our remit is to look beyond 2025,” he adamantly stated.

Coronavirus notwithstanding, the Garden State is contract with Formula One to host the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne until 2025.

