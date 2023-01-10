NSW Police Charge 19-Year-Old Over Alleged Nail Gun Shooting

NSW Police have charged a man after two men were allegedly shot with a nail gun in separate incidents while driving on the state’s Central Coast.

About 4.10pm on Monday, police responded to reports of two men being allegedly shot with a nail gun as they were driving northbound on the M1 Motorway, between Somersby and Ourimbah.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The New South Wales Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

A 57-year-old man reported to police that he was shot in the right arm with a nail projectile, as a white Mitsubishi truck passed him.

Shortly after, a 52-year-old man, reported he felt something impact the top of his head, which caused him to briefly lose control of his vehicle.

He said he saw a male passenger leaning out of a truck who allegedly fired further projectiles towards his vehicle, causing the passenger’s side window to shatter.

Police were able to locate the truck believed to be involved in the incidents around 4.30pm but as police were speaking with the occupants of the truck, a 19-year-old man began running north across Sparks Road and climbing over a wire fence.

He was pursued by police on foot before arresting him a short time later.

The man has been charged with armed with intent to commit an indictable offence (two counts), assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company (two counts), malicious damage (two counts) and an outstanding warrant.

He was refused bail and will appear before Wyong Local Court today.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or visit their website.

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear is on the LiSTNR app now.