NSW Police Fish Thousands Of Dollars In $50 Notes Out Of Local Creek

If anyone's lost some cash, you might want to check out Wollongong's waterways.

Officers from Lake Illawarra Police District were this morning called out to Mullet Creek on Bong Bong Rd in Dapto by a schoolboy who apparently stumbled across the catch of a lifetime.

The schoolboy sent a photo of his discovery to a relative, who then notified police.

Officers, helped by the fire brigade and the NSW State Emergency Service, fished the wads of $50 out with nets.

While the cash has been confirmed to be real, where it came from is still a mystery.

