NSW Police Force Stretched Under The Strain Of DELTA

The New South Wales COVID outbreak continues to cause chaos within the state's law enforcers with hundreds of police officers forced to self-isolate.

The Sydney Morning Herald have reported that 400 officers at any one time have been in isolation, and in some instances sick with COVID-19.

Police across the country have been dealt an additional charge throughout the pandemic, enforcing public health orders and restrictions on top of their already busy schedules.

The New South Wales Briefing

Despite the state's police force being well resourced, when doing their regular law enforcement duties officer frequently come into contact with people and some obviously may be infected with coronavirus.

Required to enter homes, workplaces, and venues where a person of interest may be infected with COVID, in this scenario the officers are deemed a close contact and therefore forced into isolation.

The Herald suggests that police in Sydney's east have been hit hardest with at least two officers infected and dozens more isolating.

A NSW Police spokesperson said the furloughing of staff in accordance with public health orders was well managed.

“The NSW Police force has a highly mobile workforce with the capability to quickly deploy officers as required, ensuring business continuity arrangements are in place." - NSW Police Spokesperson

It’s reported that around 70 per cent of NSW police officers are fully vaccinated.

