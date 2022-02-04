NSW Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing In Gosford

Central Coast crime

Article heading image for NSW Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing In Gosford

A man as died following a stabbing attack at Erina on the Central Coast on Thursday night.

Prior to 9pm, emergency crews rushed to Karalta Road in an attempt to save the 42-year-old.

Tragically, the man could not be saved, paramedics discovered a stab wound on his chest.

NSW Police have established a crime scene, with investigations into the death underway.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.

4 February 2022

Central coast
Triple M Central Coast
Gosford
erina
Listen Live!
Central coast
Triple M Central Coast
Gosford
erina
Central coast
Triple M Central Coast
Gosford
erina
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs