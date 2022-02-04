NSW Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing In Gosford

A man as died following a stabbing attack at Erina on the Central Coast on Thursday night.

Prior to 9pm, emergency crews rushed to Karalta Road in an attempt to save the 42-year-old.

Tragically, the man could not be saved, paramedics discovered a stab wound on his chest.

NSW Police have established a crime scene, with investigations into the death underway.

