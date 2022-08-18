NSW Police Seize $675 Million Worth Of Methylamphetamine

Police have arrested three men following a drug bust worth approximately $675 million.

NSW Police seized $675 million in methylamphetamine which was set for distribution on Australian streets.

The Australian Border Force located the drugs on a shipment of sea cargo containers which docked in Port Botany, Sydney last month.

Upon searching several containers, police located 748kg of methylamphetamine concealed inside a number of large marble stone tiles.

According to police, the containers were shipped from the United Arab Emirates.

Police arrested three men in relation to the bust who are believed to be a part of a larger drug syndicate.

NSW Police arrested and charged a 26 and 24-year-old man at a Burwood apartment along with a 34 and 40-year-old man at Sydney Olympic Park.

Three of the men have since been charged and refused bail.

All three are set to face court today.

