NSW Police Unveil Online Portal To Report Sexual Assault

New South Wales has launched a new evidence portal for survivors of sexual abuse.

The online system allows victims to anonymously lodge a report to the state's police force without having to take part in a formal interview.

Previously, survivors had to fill out a 14 page documentation and email it.

The new procedure is available in 12 different languages, helping make reporting more accessible.

The Sexual Assault Reporting Option (SARO) takes over from the tedious method of filling out multiple pages, before making a formal request.

"A police investigation and court process [can be the] farthest thing from their mind and often they feel further traumatised through the process," NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said.

"We know that sexual violence continues to be under-reported.

"We hope by providing victims with alternative reporting options, we will be better placed to understand sexual violence in the community, assist victims and hold offenders accountable."

The new portal asks optional questions, from the offender's appearance and details of the sexual assault experienced.

Victims also have the option to upload images of themselves, the perpetrator and even dating profiles.

Records show the number of these reports continues to rise, with the monthly average increasing from 64 reports in 2021 to 70 in 2022.

