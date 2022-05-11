NSW Police Vow To Charge Bikie Shooters, As Concerns Raised Over Revenge Attacks

A police strike force has been established following a new gangland shooting in western Sydney.

A high-ranking Comanchero bikie boss was peppered with bullets while at a gym in Auburn on Tuesday night. The man was hospitalised in a critical condition, his brother died at the scene.

Tarek Zahed, 41, was critically injured while standing in the Body Fit gym around 8pm on Tuesday. His brother, Omar, passed away after receiving gunshot wounds to the stomach and head.

It comes just two weeks after gangland figure Mahmoud 'Brownie' Ahmad was murdered in Greenacre.

Authorities have warned those involved will be sought after, in an effort to deliver justice before the crimes reach new heights.

Deputy Premier Paul Toole said a new strikeforce will aim to eradicate the alarming and distressing bikie-gang crimes in Sydney.

"If you are part of Sydney's underworld, if you are involved in criminal activity we are going to hunt you down and we are going to stamp out this kind of activity and this behaviour," he said. Post

"We will actually kick down doors, we will raid homes, we will raid businesses.

"We will harass you, we will disrupt your everyday life to stamp this kind of activity out." Police Commissioner Karen Webb said Strike Force Leary will investigate the deaths, working with Strike Force Raptor - a police squad targeting outlaw motorcycle gangs. "We will be targeting criminals and they should know who they are and we will come and knock on their door," she said.

