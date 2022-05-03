NSW Premier And Teachers Federation In Stand-Off Ahead of Strike Action

As thousands of NSW teachers prepare to strike over better work conditions on Wednesday, Premier Dominic Perrottet.

The Premier said blasted the proposed industrial action, announcing that his government and not prepared to be held "hostage".

"The unions and the Labor Party don’t run our schools," he said on Monday. It comes as teachers gear-up to take strike, walking off the job for 24 hours in search of better pay and better working conditions. Perrottet said the concerns raised by the teachers union will be addressed in the state's next budget announcement, in addition to issues raised by nurses, paramedics and public service operators. "There are industrial issues in every sector of the public service – I’m dealing with those issues holistically," he said. Post The NSW Teachers Federation say they were left with no choice, after months of requesting to be heard. "Every day, children are missing out because of a lack of teachers. It's an unacceptable situation affecting public and private schools. Children can't put their education on hold and wait for this to be fixed." - NSW Teachers Federation According to the Federation, 70% of the state's teacher are considering a career change due to workload stresses. The planned strike will begin outside NSW parliament on Macquarie Street on Wednesday, while parents have been told to keep their kids at home given the understaffing.

