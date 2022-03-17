NSW Premier Announces Arrival Of Baby Number Seven

The Premier of New South Wales has welcomed his seventh child into his family.

Dom Perrottet shared a photo of the "beautiful" baby girl alongside wife Helen, introducing the world to Celeste Grace.

"Here she is! Helen and I are absolutely thrilled to welcome our beautiful baby girl, Celeste Grace Perrottet, born last night," he tweeted on Thursday morning.

"Both mum and baby are doing well...She's looking forward to being kissed and cuddled, fought over and cherished by her big brother and sisters.

"Special thanks to the incredible midwives who were with us every step of the way."

The Premier shared the news soon after taking over Gladys Berejiklian last October, revealing the "exciting family news" in preparation.

"Our family wall is going to need another frame!" he posted with a photo of his young family.

"Helen and I are thrilled to announce we have a little girl due next year."

When announcing the news last year, Perrottet was asked how he would manage the role of full-time father and head of the state.

"I think what I might lose in time, I gain in perspective," he replied.

"Everyone has their strengths and weaknesses and I am no different to that, but one thing I do know is that I have a very strong team around me.

"I have a strong family and I was a strong ministerial team who will ensure that our focus is on the people of NSW. Yes, I have family commitments, but that should not disqualify one from the job."

