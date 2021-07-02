NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian Says They Expect A Rise In Cases Before Lockdown Impacts Kick In

- Sydney NewsNSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian Says They Expect A Rise In Cases Before Lockdown Impacts Kick In
31 new cases
Sydney has recorded 31 new COVID-19 infections, with health authorities predicting case numbers like this in the coming days.
It takes the cluster total to 226, with four of today's cases under investigation.
Premier Gladys Berejiklian says this result was as expected, and the state is expecting a rise in cases before it starts to feel the impacts of a Greater Sydney lockdown.
"Thirteen of those cases were active in the community, and I do want to stress that this pretty much reflects the days just before and the day we went into lockdown, so what we're seeing today is pretty much a lag of the last couple of days before we went into lockdown. We're anticipating that there could be an increase in numbers over the next few days, and then hopefully early next week we should see the impacts of the lockdown really turning and having a positive impact", she said.
The Premier also stressed the importance of staying home.
"Last night's figure of thirteen is concerning and that is something that we are working to address by stressing to the community stay at home means stay at home. Don't leave the house unless you absolutely have to", she said.
The Premier says cases travelling around is very worrying.
