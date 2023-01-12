NSW Premier Makes Public Apology For Wearing Nazi Uniform To 21st Costume Party

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet has made a public apology after it was revealed that he dressed in a Nazi uniform for his 21st birthday party.

Premier Perrottet made the admission via a press conference after receiving a phone call from a cabinet member earlier this week.

The NSW Premier apologised for “hurt” he may have caused and admitted he was young and “naive” at the time.

"When I was 21, at my 21st fancy dress party, I wore a Nazi uniform," he said.

"I'm deeply ashamed of what I did. And I'm truly sorry for the hurt and the pain that it will cause people right across our state." - NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet

"Particularly members of the Jewish community, holocaust survivors, veterans and their families. I'm truly sorry for that terrible mistake."

Mr Perrottet denied that he made the admission to prevent any political attacks during his re-election campaign.

"I thought this was important that this is my truth, that I should be the one to explain that to the people of our state, not someone else," he said.

The Premier admitted that he had considered making the admission on several occasions but “never did”.

"It's been something that I've had to carry with me for my life," he said.

Mr Perrottet said he was not aware of the “gravity” of his decision at the time and has since become a public “supporter” of the Jewish community.

The NSW Jewish Board of Deputies David Ossip made an official statement following the Premier’s admission saying Mr Perrottet had "personally reached out to the Jewish community" to apologise for his actions.

"The premier has been a staunch supporter and friend of the NSW Jewish community throughout his time in public life," they said.

"In particular, as treasurer, he ensured the Sydney Jewish Museum received funding to ensure that it could continue educating the community about the holocaust and the horrors of the Nazi era.

"This incident, no matter how old, is a reminder of the need to continually educate all Australians — and particularly our youth — about the abhorrent nature of the Nazi regime and the evil perpetrated in service of the Nazi ideology."

