NSW Premier Optimistic As State Records 1164 New COVID Cases

Even as New South Wales recorded 1,164 new COVID cases on Tuesday, along with three deaths, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she remains optimistic that what happens in September will determine what occurs in October.

The Premier once again emphasising the importance of vaccinations with the hope of reaching 7 million jabs this week.

"While a 70 per cent double dose gives those of us vaccinated freedoms, 80 per cent double dose allows us to look at international travel, welcoming home all Australians"

With best intentions the Premier is "looking forward to a better spring than we did winter,”

The New South Wales Briefing

Meanwhile, Chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant revealed the extensive reach of the latest cases with news of a Parklea prison outbreak of the Delta variant kind.

Of Tuesday's cases 43 are linked to Parklea Correctional Centre in Sydney's north west, bringing the total number of cases at the facility to 75.

Dr Chant said she health authorities would “redouble their efforts” to keep prisoners and staff safe in their vulnerable settings.

“There’s vaccination going into the prison. There is infection control practitioners on site, clinical care from a virtual model supported by St Vincent’s Health.”

Meantime in Sydney, health authorities remain concerned over areas including Guildford, Merrylands, Auburn, Greenacre, Bankstown, Blacktown and the surrounding suburbs.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is for us to also see immunisation coverage levels in these LGAs, particularly the suburbs I’ve talked about, rise very quickly and it’s pleasing to see that rise,” Dr Chant said.

Included in Tuesday's 1164 new cases, 417 were from Western Sydney Local Health District and 379 were from South Western Sydney Local Health District.

Across the state there are currently 143 people in intensive care, with 58 patients requiring ventilation.

