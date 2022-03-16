NSW Premier To Reveal $10,000 Grant For Flood-Affected Home Owners

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is set to reveal a $10,000 grant for NSW families impacted by the floods to help rebuild their homes.

The $10,000 “back home” grants will be offered to home-owners in flood-affected communities after thousands were left without a place to live.

Only residents who own their homes and use their property as their primary place of residence will be eligible for the grant.

Residents renting their homes will also have access to a $5,000 grant while landlords will have access to $5,000 to help them to clean out properties that had been leased to tenants.

Up to $75,000 for primary producers and another $50,000 for small business owners and non-for-profit organisations will soon be accessible through NSW Government agencies for those heavily impacted by the floods.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said help is on the way for farmers and small business owners throughout flood ravaged communities.

“We will be there to help farmers, small businesses and every community in New South Wales to get back on their feet as soon as possible when flood waters recede,” he said.

“Farmers will need to restock and rebuild and small businesses will need help replacing damaged goods and shop fronts and when more support is needed, more support will be given.

“I have already asked the New South Wales Premier to provide my Government with a proposal for a second support package to ensure all communities get the support they need.”

The $1 billion package is still yet to be finalised prior to the upcoming May budget.

The announcement comes as NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet welcomed his seventh child Celeste.

