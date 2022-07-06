NSW Rail Industry Action Continues To Cause Delays For Commuters

New South Wales commuters continue to face delays today as the rail union run the right to continue with industrial action.

Services have been reduced to about half – causing more disruptions this week along in additional to the severe weather and flooding.

Significant delays, altered stops and cancellation are again expected for commuters, particularly during peak periods.

While services have being cancelled due to staff shortages, several train services that were operating have been replaced by buses to navigate through flood-effected terrain.

The New South Wales government lost its attempt to block the protected action after a hearing with Fair Work Commission on Tuesday.

It came as negotiations between the union and the government failed.

Another hearing with Fair Work Commission will go ahead Thursday before further planned industrial action by the Rail, Tram, and Bus Union on Friday.

It is anticipated services will be reduced by about 30 per cent on Friday, and passengers will not be fined for paying fares today or Friday.

"With everything facing the people of NSW at the moment, rail workers have decided to put a stop to the NSW government taking money from people in the form of fines on public transport," union NSW head Alex Claassens said on Tuesday.

Ongoing disputes between the rail union and government surrounds a new fleet of Korean-built trains which workers believe are unsafe.

The government has offered to spend $264 million to address the concerns, however, will not put it into writing to the union.

