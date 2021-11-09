NSW Reaches 90% Double Jabbed Milestone
Your quick Covid update
NSW is adapting to life post Covid Delta lockdown.
New South Wales has recorded 216 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours and sadly three deaths.
Two hundred and thirty-five are in the hospital battling the virus and 41 of those are in the intensive care unit.
It comes as news breaks 90.1% of people aged 16 and over have received both doses of the Covid vaccine whilst 94% have received their first dose.
