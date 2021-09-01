NSW Record 1116 COVID Cases Amid Concerns Over New Suburbs Emerging

New South Wales recorded 1116 new locally acquired COVID cases on Wednesday and four deaths.

All four COVID related deaths were unvaccinated women, one was in her 50s, one was in her 60s, one was in her 70s and the other was in her 80s and all had underlying health conditions.

Despite consistent numbers above one thousand, Premier Gladys Berejiklian has a sure spring in her step, encouraging people to be ready for eased restrictions and business to dust off their COVID safety plans.

"Make sure your employees are vaccinated so we can get back to life at 70 per cent double-dose vaccination, which we anticipate will happen somewhere around the middle of October"

The Premier urging her national colleagues to be prepared to live with COVID as "it’s impossible to eliminate the Delta strain,” she said.

“NSW has proved successful until this point in time of getting rid of other strains of COVID but the Delta strain is game-changer and every state in Australia, sooner or later, is going to have to live with Delta.” - Premier Gladys Berejiklian

NSW Deputy Chief Health Officer Marianne Gale there are a number of suburbs where they would like to see people come forward for testing in Guildford, Georges Hall, Merrylands, Auburn, Punchbowl, Bankstown, Lakemba, Yagoona and South Granville.

Health authorities are also concerned with detections of COVID-19 in wastewater across regional and rural NSW: Thredbo, Merimbula, Port Macquarie, Dunbogan, Bonnie Hills, Warren, Molong, Tamworth and Gunnedah.

Meantime, the Premier continues to emphasis the key issue moving forward is the rate of vaccination, promising freedoms for those who have been double dosed.

"...let me be clear - no matter where you live in New South Wales, please expect to have much more freedom than you do now as long as you’re vaccinated fully and as long as 70% of residents are vaccinated".

Ms Berejiklian's confidence in achieving 70 per cent vaccination rates to open up has not been wavered despite the modelling for case numbers spiking in the coming weeks.

"The most recent advice I've received is that case numbers are likely to continue to rise for the next few weeks and the worst hospitalisation rate is likely to be in October"

There are currently 917 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the state with 150 of those in intensive care and 66 requiring ventilation.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.