NSW Records 1218 New Locally Acquired Cases & 6 Deaths Overnight

New South Wales has recorded 1,218 new locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours to 8pm last night.

There have been 6 deaths, 3 of those in their 80s and 3 in their 70s. 4 of them were not vaccinated and 2 had one dose of vaccine.

There are 813 people in hospital and 126 in ICU.

Here's the breakdown of new COVID case numbers in LHDs:

466 are from Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD)

421 are from South Western Sydney LHD

96 are from Sydney LHD

67 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD

66 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD

28 are from Northern Sydney LHD

25 are from Western NSW LHD

13 are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD

7 are from Hunter New England LHD

2 are from Central Coast LHD 2 are from Far West LHD

25 cases are yet to be assigned to an LHD.

In better news, NSW has recorded a big surge in vaccinations.

"In the week ending Saturday, New South Wales had 834,000 people come forward and get a jab. It is an outstanding result. It has broken all our records. And I can't thank everybody enough for coming forward to get vaccinated," Premier Berejiklian said.

65 per cent of NSW has had 1 dose of vaccine and 35 per cent are fully vaccinated.

