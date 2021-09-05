NSW Records 1485 New Cases & Premier Says A Statewide Lockdown Won't Happen Ever Again

NSW has recorded 1,485 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 overnight from 115,495 COVID tests.

The state has also recorded 3 deaths: a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s.

There are 1,030 people in hospital, with 175 in ICU.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says life will look better and feel better when 80 per cent of the population has had two doses of the COVID vaccine.

"We certainly will not have to have a statewide lockdown ever again when we hit the 80 per cent double dose vaccination rates, which is what we're looking forward to," she said.

Two new cases were reported from overseas in the past 24 hours to 8pm last night.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr