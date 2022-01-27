NSW Records 17,317 New Cases As Some Students Return To School

New South Wales has recorded 17,316 new cases and another 29 deaths over the latest reporting period making this the third day in a row the state has seen 29 Covid related deaths.

There are currently 2,722 people hospitalised with the virus and 181 people in intensive care which is an increase of six people from yesterday’s ICU numbers.

The latest numbers have come from 9,934 PCR tests and 7,382 positive rapid antigen tests.

The state is crawling towards the 95 percent fully vaccinated milestone and currently sits at 93.9 percent.

As vaccination numbers stall, the eligible booster rate continues to climb with the state reaching 36 percent vaccinated with their third shot.

Since children between the ages of five and 11 became eligible to receive their vaccinations, 33.1 percent of children have received their first vaccination.

As children line up to get their vaccinations before term one starts, some independent schools have already started the school year.

Other schools are still waiting on a delivery of RAT kits to distribute to student’s families before they invite children back to classrooms.

