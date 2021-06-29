NSW Records 19 New Covid Cases With Numbers Expected To ‘Bounce Around’

New South Wales recorded 19 locally acquired Covid cases in the 24 hours from 8pm Monday, with 17 connected to existing occurrences.

Grants announced for NSW businesses impacted by lockdown

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has thanked the 67,000 people who got tested across the state during that time, but warned that she expects the case numbers to 'jump around'

The Premier has refused to elaborate on whether the two-week lockdown will need to be extended but reiterated that contact tracers are getting ahead of the virus.

"We are very much in a position of being able to assess what is likely to happen at the end of two-weeks, but again that depends on the health advice" - Gladys Berejiklian

Meanwhile, Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said a big indicator will how the numbers play out over the coming days and whether contact tracers can get the 'upper hand'.

"What we need to see in progressive days is all of the cases being effectively isolated that we're announcing and that is going to be the key indicator of success" - Dr Kerry Chant

Dr Chant revealed seven of the cases were in isolation while infectious.

