NSW Records 24 New Covid Cases With 2nd Hospital Worker Testing Positive

New South Wales recorded 24 new Covid cases on Thursday with Premier Gladys Berejiklian alarmed after 12 of those cases were active in the community while infected.

It's prompted the Premier to warn for Sydneysiders who are heading out for essential reasons to limit their movement, or potentially risk a longer lockdown.

Gladys Berejiklian has said information coming through that some essential workers are leaving their homes with symptoms is a "a cause for concern,"

"It’s really important for us to stress...if we want the lockdown to succeed, all of us have to minimise our movements, all of us have to minimise our interactions with other, as difficult as that is to make sure the lockdown is successful" - Gladys Berejiklian

Following on from Wednesday's revelation that an unvaccinated 24-year-old student nurse tested positive, her housemate and a close friend in works in a "similar place" have now also tested positive.

The student nurse worked while infectious at Fairfield Hospital and Royal North Shore Hospital from June 24 to June 28.

Her contacts who has tested positive worked at aged care facility SummitCare, in Baulkham Hills.

The Premier also announced plans for several new mass vaccination hubs, including one in the city's southwest and CBD.

